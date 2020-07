335 S Biscayne Blvd

Amenities

LIVE AT ONE MIAMI IN DOWNTOWN, AMAZING VIEWS OF THE BISCAYNE BAY, PORT OF MIAMI AND SOUTH BEACH. WALK IN CLOSETS, W/D INSIDE UNIT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPL., EUROPENA CABINETS, LAGE BALCONY,CABLE AND INTERNET,24HS SECURITY, VALET CONCIERGE,BUSINESS CT,POOL,JACUZZI,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, MINUTES TO AIRPORT, TSOBE, WALKING DISTANCE TO BAYSIDE MALL, DOWNTOWN, SHOPS,RESTAURANTS, ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER.Equal Housing Opportunity .

AGENT NOT AVAILABLE FROM FRIDAY AT 7.3-0 PM TO SATURDAY AT 10 PM (PLEASE APP IN ADVANCE IF YOU SHOW THE UNIT ON SATURDAY). PLEASE SUBMIT OFFERS WITH: PICTURE ID ,Credit, l, and Eviction reports will be used as supplemental data to the tenant’s application., PROOF OF INCOMES (PAY STUBS). equal oport.