3315 NW 5th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Discover elevated living in this newly built development conveniently located in the industrial enclave-turned-bona fide arts district of Wynwood. A vibrant experience, residents enjoy unparalleled proximity to the arts and culture capital of South Florida with an array of enticing offerings waiting to be explored. Equipped with top-grade finishes and contemporary styling throughout, this sunny getaway boasts a smart thermostat, smart locks, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and sleek subway tile backsplashes. Residents enjoy ideal proximity to downtown Miami while also enjoying Wynwood’s countless charming and eclectic streets where a booming bar, restaurant, nightlife, and art scene are always full of excitement.