Miami, FL
3315 NW 5th Ave
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

3315 NW 5th Ave

3315 Northwest 5th Avenue · (954) 999-2875
Location

3315 Northwest 5th Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Discover elevated living in this newly built development conveniently located in the industrial enclave-turned-bona fide arts district of Wynwood. A vibrant experience, residents enjoy unparalleled proximity to the arts and culture capital of South Florida with an array of enticing offerings waiting to be explored. Equipped with top-grade finishes and contemporary styling throughout, this sunny getaway boasts a smart thermostat, smart locks, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and sleek subway tile backsplashes. Residents enjoy ideal proximity to downtown Miami while also enjoying Wynwood’s countless charming and eclectic streets where a booming bar, restaurant, nightlife, and art scene are always full of excitement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 NW 5th Ave have any available units?
3315 NW 5th Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 NW 5th Ave have?
Some of 3315 NW 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 NW 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3315 NW 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 NW 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3315 NW 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3315 NW 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 3315 NW 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3315 NW 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 NW 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 NW 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 3315 NW 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3315 NW 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3315 NW 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 NW 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 NW 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.
