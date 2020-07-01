3315 NW 5th Ave

Amenities
Discover elevated living in this newly built development conveniently located in the industrial enclave-turned-bona fide arts district of Wynwood. A vibrant experience, residents enjoy unparalleled proximity to the arts and culture capital of South Florida with an array of enticing offerings waiting to be explored. Equipped with top-grade finishes and contemporary styling throughout, this sunny getaway boasts a smart thermostat, smart locks, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and sleek subway tile backsplashes. Residents enjoy ideal proximity to downtown Miami while also enjoying Wynwood’s countless charming and eclectic streets where a booming bar, restaurant, nightlife, and art scene are always full of excitement.