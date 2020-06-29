All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300

3301 Northeast 1st Avenue · (305) 753-8937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3301 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Wynwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $10500 · Avail. now

$10,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This is the Largest Penthouse in the Midtown 4 Condo. Featuring 20' high Ceilings with a Huge extended exterior terrace. Unit faces direct East with water views. But also has Floor to Ceiling windows facing North & South facing City Skylines. This is a corner unit that takes the whole Eastern face of the condo. 1 BR, 1&1/2 Baths located on first level. Huge Eat In Kitchen as well as a separate Dining area. Extremely Sexy unit with lots of upgrades like a Glass Staircase, Finished ceilings, High End Light Fixtures & much more. Unit has 2 Master Bedrooms. Midtown 4 is located in the Midtown Restaurants portion of Midtown Shops. Directly downstairs are many Restaurants, Cafes and Shops. Short walk to Design District & Wynwood, 10 min drive to the Beach, Brickell & Airport.

(RLNE5530087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 have any available units?
3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 have?
Some of 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 currently offering any rent specials?
3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 pet-friendly?
No, 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 offer parking?
Yes, 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 offers parking.
Does 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 have a pool?
Yes, 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 has a pool.
Does 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 have accessible units?
No, 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300 does not have units with dishwashers.
