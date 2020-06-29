3301 NE 1st Ave Unit 3300

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This is the Largest Penthouse in the Midtown 4 Condo. Featuring 20' high Ceilings with a Huge extended exterior terrace. Unit faces direct East with water views. But also has Floor to Ceiling windows facing North & South facing City Skylines. This is a corner unit that takes the whole Eastern face of the condo. 1 BR, 1&1/2 Baths located on first level. Huge Eat In Kitchen as well as a separate Dining area. Extremely Sexy unit with lots of upgrades like a Glass Staircase, Finished ceilings, High End Light Fixtures & much more. Unit has 2 Master Bedrooms. Midtown 4 is located in the Midtown Restaurants portion of Midtown Shops. Directly downstairs are many Restaurants, Cafes and Shops. Short walk to Design District & Wynwood, 10 min drive to the Beach, Brickell & Airport.



(RLNE5530087)