Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

3216 SW 23rd Ter

3216 Southwest 23rd Terrace · (786) 626-4897
Location

3216 Southwest 23rd Terrace, Miami, FL 33145
Golden Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property for Rent on 3216 SW 23rd Terrace Miami, FL 33145. Just 3 minutes away from Downtown Coral Gables, Coral Way Street, Super markets, Coral Gables hospital, shopping strips and more ! DEFINITELY A GREAT LOCATION ! Property consists of a Duplex with four (4) bedrooms and two (2) full bathrooms along with a new remodeled kitchen, washer and dryer inside, patio with storage and 4 parking spaces. Ready to live in renovated house you can call home. Do not miss this opportunity, these photos don't do justice ! Contact me for a viewing or more information today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 SW 23rd Ter have any available units?
3216 SW 23rd Ter has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 SW 23rd Ter have?
Some of 3216 SW 23rd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 SW 23rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3216 SW 23rd Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 SW 23rd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3216 SW 23rd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3216 SW 23rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 3216 SW 23rd Ter does offer parking.
Does 3216 SW 23rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3216 SW 23rd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 SW 23rd Ter have a pool?
No, 3216 SW 23rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 3216 SW 23rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 3216 SW 23rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 SW 23rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 SW 23rd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
