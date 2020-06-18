3216 SW 23rd Ter

Amenities

Property for Rent on 3216 SW 23rd Terrace Miami, FL 33145. Just 3 minutes away from Downtown Coral Gables, Coral Way Street, Super markets, Coral Gables hospital, shopping strips and more ! DEFINITELY A GREAT LOCATION ! Property consists of a Duplex with four (4) bedrooms and two (2) full bathrooms along with a new remodeled kitchen, washer and dryer inside, patio with storage and 4 parking spaces. Ready to live in renovated house you can call home. Do not miss this opportunity, these photos don't do justice ! Contact me for a viewing or more information today!