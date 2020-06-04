3181 SW 24th St

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 AND 1/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 264806



This modern home is located in the desired central area with 3 beds and 2,5 baths. Just minutes from Coral Gables, Brickell and Coconut Grove. It features travertine marble floors, white wood finished kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Great opportunity to live in a house with a super comfortable and large garden and a good garage.

Pets allowed.



For more information and showings, please call or text



Ana Bibas

Real Estate Sales Associate

Avanti Way Realty

786-683-2836

See less

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264806

Property Id 264806



(RLNE5735121)