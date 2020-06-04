All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:22 PM

3181 SW 24th St

3181 Southwest 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3181 Southwest 24th Street, Miami, FL 33145
Golden Pines

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 AND 1/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 264806

This modern home is located in the desired central area with 3 beds and 2,5 baths. Just minutes from Coral Gables, Brickell and Coconut Grove. It features travertine marble floors, white wood finished kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Great opportunity to live in a house with a super comfortable and large garden and a good garage.
Pets allowed.

For more information and showings, please call or text

Ana Bibas
Real Estate Sales Associate
Avanti Way Realty
786-683-2836
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264806
Property Id 264806

(RLNE5735121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3181 SW 24th St have any available units?
3181 SW 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 3181 SW 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
3181 SW 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3181 SW 24th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3181 SW 24th St is pet friendly.
Does 3181 SW 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 3181 SW 24th St does offer parking.
Does 3181 SW 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3181 SW 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3181 SW 24th St have a pool?
No, 3181 SW 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 3181 SW 24th St have accessible units?
No, 3181 SW 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3181 SW 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3181 SW 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3181 SW 24th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3181 SW 24th St does not have units with air conditioning.
