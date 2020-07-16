All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

3024 Center St

3024 Center Street · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3024 Center Street, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3024 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
guest parking
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Highly desirable 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms Townhouse in the center of The Grove ready to move in! This residence offer a spacious and light filled floorpan divided in 3 floors - 3rd floor includes a private roof top terrace to enjoy breezy afternoons! Some of the special features includes SS appliances, wood cabinetry with extra storage space, private washer and dryer, 4 different outdoor areas: private decked patio on the 1st floor, 2 balconies on the 2nd floor (one in each bedroom) and roof top terrace on the 3rd floor. The community offers gated entrance, assigned parking and guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Center St have any available units?
3024 Center St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Center St have?
Some of 3024 Center St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Center St currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Center St pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3024 Center St offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Center St offers parking.
Does 3024 Center St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 Center St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Center St have a pool?
No, 3024 Center St does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Center St have accessible units?
No, 3024 Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 Center St does not have units with dishwashers.
