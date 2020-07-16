3024 Center St

Amenities

Highly desirable 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms Townhouse in the center of The Grove ready to move in! This residence offer a spacious and light filled floorpan divided in 3 floors - 3rd floor includes a private roof top terrace to enjoy breezy afternoons! Some of the special features includes SS appliances, wood cabinetry with extra storage space, private washer and dryer, 4 different outdoor areas: private decked patio on the 1st floor, 2 balconies on the 2nd floor (one in each bedroom) and roof top terrace on the 3rd floor. The community offers gated entrance, assigned parking and guest parking.