Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:28 PM

2901 S Bayshore Dr

2901 South Bayshore Drive · (305) 525-7324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2901 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
valet service
Yacht Harbour is one of Coconut Grove’s landmark condo buildings with its gorgeous bay/water views. This 1 bed, 1.5 bath unit for rent offers a sizable living room, large closet and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee out on the spacious balcony which provides beautiful unobstructed views of Sailboat Harbour and Biscayne Bay. This iconic building offers 24 security, library, valet, fitness center, two tennnis courts, large heated pool and outdoor BBQ area. One reserved parking space is also included with this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 S Bayshore Dr have any available units?
2901 S Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 S Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 2901 S Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 S Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2901 S Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 S Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2901 S Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2901 S Bayshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2901 S Bayshore Dr does offer parking.
Does 2901 S Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 S Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 S Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2901 S Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 2901 S Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2901 S Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 S Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 S Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
