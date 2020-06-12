2901 S Bayshore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill valet service

Yacht Harbour is one of Coconut Grove’s landmark condo buildings with its gorgeous bay/water views. This 1 bed, 1.5 bath unit for rent offers a sizable living room, large closet and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee out on the spacious balcony which provides beautiful unobstructed views of Sailboat Harbour and Biscayne Bay. This iconic building offers 24 security, library, valet, fitness center, two tennnis courts, large heated pool and outdoor BBQ area. One reserved parking space is also included with this unit.