2900 NE 7 AVE #2806

Amenities
Furnished Direct Bay In Brand New Luxurious Building In Miami's First Man-made Beach Club Directly On The Waters Of Biscayne Bay With Private Beach. Amazing Furnished Unit 2/2 With Direct Panoramic Views Of Biscayne Bay With Breathtaking Views Of The Miami Skyline And Beautiful Sunsets. Adjacent To The Popular Design District, Wynwood Arts District, Midtown And Downtown Miami Neighborhoods, 10 Minutes To Miami Beach, 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms . Top Of The Line Appliances And Floor To Ceiling Windows This Unit Has Also A Private Elevator Entry. Building Lobby Level Has High-end Restaurant..., Beauty Salon, Art Gallery, Business Center.
Miami's first members-only beach club, with a bay-front pool, man-made bay-walk, daybeds, cabanas, chaise lounges, and children's water feature
Residents-only pool & hot tub at exclusive 6th floor amenities level, with summer kitchen and lounge seating area
Both indoor & outdoor great rooms
Outdoor fire pit
Library, theater, and pool tables
Fitness center overlooking Biscayne Bay and beach club
Two tennis courts
Basketball half court
Fenced-in dog park
Residential spa with men's & women's locker rooms, blow-dry bar, massage treatment rooms, and co-ed sauna and steam room
Gorgeous, spacious lobby designed by Thom Filia
Art wall featuring work by local artists
Business center
High-speed, private elevators
24/7 security and valet parking
Daytime concierge service