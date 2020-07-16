All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2900 NE 7 AVE #2806
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

2900 NE 7 AVE #2806

2900 Northeast 7th Avenue · (305) 205-2066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Edgewater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2900 Northeast 7th Avenue, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Furnished Direct Bay In Brand New Luxurious Building In Miami's First Man-made Beach Club Directly On The Waters Of Biscayne Bay With Private Beach. Amazing Furnished Unit 2/2 With Direct Panoramic Views Of Biscayne Bay With Breathtaking Views Of The Miami Skyline And Beautiful Sunsets. Adjacent To The Popular Design District, Wynwood Arts District, Midtown And Downtown Miami Neighborhoods, 10 Minutes To Miami Beach, 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms . Top Of The Line Appliances And Floor To Ceiling Windows This Unit Has Also A Private Elevator Entry. Building Lobby Level Has High-end Restaurant..., Beauty Salon, Art Gallery, Business Center.
Miami's first members-only beach club, with a bay-front pool, man-made bay-walk, daybeds, cabanas, chaise lounges, and children's water feature
Residents-only pool & hot tub at exclusive 6th floor amenities level, with summer kitchen and lounge seating area
Both indoor & outdoor great rooms
Outdoor fire pit
Library, theater, and pool tables
Fitness center overlooking Biscayne Bay and beach club
Two tennis courts
Basketball half court
Fenced-in dog park
Residential spa with men's & women's locker rooms, blow-dry bar, massage treatment rooms, and co-ed sauna and steam room
Gorgeous, spacious lobby designed by Thom Filia
Art wall featuring work by local artists
Business center
High-speed, private elevators
24/7 security and valet parking
Daytime concierge service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 have any available units?
2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 have?
Some of 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 currently offering any rent specials?
2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 is pet friendly.
Does 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 offer parking?
Yes, 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 offers parking.
Does 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 have a pool?
Yes, 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 has a pool.
Does 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 have accessible units?
No, 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2900 NE 7 AVE #2806?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St
Miami, FL 33130
Palm Isle
11395 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33172
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue
Miami, FL 33133
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St
Miami, FL 33175
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity