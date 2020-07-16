2900 NE 7 AVE #2806

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher dogs allowed parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse concierge dog park elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table hot tub internet access lobby media room sauna tennis court valet service

Furnished Direct Bay In Brand New Luxurious Building In Miami's First Man-made Beach Club Directly On The Waters Of Biscayne Bay With Private Beach. Amazing Furnished Unit 2/2 With Direct Panoramic Views Of Biscayne Bay With Breathtaking Views Of The Miami Skyline And Beautiful Sunsets. Adjacent To The Popular Design District, Wynwood Arts District, Midtown And Downtown Miami Neighborhoods, 10 Minutes To Miami Beach, 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms . Top Of The Line Appliances And Floor To Ceiling Windows This Unit Has Also A Private Elevator Entry. Building Lobby Level Has High-end Restaurant..., Beauty Salon, Art Gallery, Business Center.

Miami's first members-only beach club, with a bay-front pool, man-made bay-walk, daybeds, cabanas, chaise lounges, and children's water feature

Residents-only pool & hot tub at exclusive 6th floor amenities level, with summer kitchen and lounge seating area

Both indoor & outdoor great rooms

Outdoor fire pit

Library, theater, and pool tables

Fitness center overlooking Biscayne Bay and beach club

Two tennis courts

Basketball half court

Fenced-in dog park

Residential spa with men's & women's locker rooms, blow-dry bar, massage treatment rooms, and co-ed sauna and steam room

Gorgeous, spacious lobby designed by Thom Filia

Art wall featuring work by local artists

Business center

High-speed, private elevators

24/7 security and valet parking

Daytime concierge service