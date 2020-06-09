All apartments in Miami
2751 Kirk St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

2751 Kirk St

2751 Kirk Street · (305) 606-6652
Location

2751 Kirk Street, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Priced to lease Coconut Grove Single Family 2/1 1950's Bungalow in a fantastic location, FABULOUS FUN neighborhood. Property features; freshly painted, new gate, privacy, corner lot and Newer roof. Great opportunity to live in the Grove at a good price! Near all Grove village amenities, galleries, boutiques, cafes, transportation and bay front parks & marinas. Close to downtown, Brickell, MIA, Coral Gables & the Beaches, very close to Marjory Stoneman park and acclaimed schools. No Flood Zone. Rent includes Yard Maintenance, easy to show call Kathy.
Big Dogs ok!! Pet Friendly neighborhood-Gated property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2751 Kirk St have any available units?
2751 Kirk St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 2751 Kirk St currently offering any rent specials?
2751 Kirk St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2751 Kirk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2751 Kirk St is pet friendly.
Does 2751 Kirk St offer parking?
No, 2751 Kirk St does not offer parking.
Does 2751 Kirk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2751 Kirk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2751 Kirk St have a pool?
No, 2751 Kirk St does not have a pool.
Does 2751 Kirk St have accessible units?
No, 2751 Kirk St does not have accessible units.
Does 2751 Kirk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2751 Kirk St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2751 Kirk St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2751 Kirk St does not have units with air conditioning.
