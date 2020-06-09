2751 Kirk St

Amenities

Priced to lease Coconut Grove Single Family 2/1 1950's Bungalow in a fantastic location, FABULOUS FUN neighborhood. Property features; freshly painted, new gate, privacy, corner lot and Newer roof. Great opportunity to live in the Grove at a good price! Near all Grove village amenities, galleries, boutiques, cafes, transportation and bay front parks & marinas. Close to downtown, Brickell, MIA, Coral Gables & the Beaches, very close to Marjory Stoneman park and acclaimed schools. No Flood Zone. Rent includes Yard Maintenance, easy to show call Kathy.

Big Dogs ok!! Pet Friendly neighborhood-Gated property