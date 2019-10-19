All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:39 PM

2500 S Miami Ave

2500 South Miami Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
This home offers style, proximity, and complete privacy. Short distance to Brickell, only a 10-minute drive to Miami International Airport. A natural envelope of greens surrounds this pristine 4,580 SF home, which is set on a 9100 sq ft lot. Drive to a private driveway to your stylish home, blends traditional refinement with modern and updated convenience. Enjoy large indoor and outdoor dining areas, a HD media home theater a grand living room adjacent to a formal dining room.
New roofing and hurricane proof windows, surround system, large master bedroom with adjacent sitting area and babys room. FULLY UPDATED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 S Miami Ave have any available units?
2500 S Miami Ave has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 S Miami Ave have?
Some of 2500 S Miami Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 S Miami Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2500 S Miami Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 S Miami Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2500 S Miami Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2500 S Miami Ave offer parking?
No, 2500 S Miami Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2500 S Miami Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 S Miami Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 S Miami Ave have a pool?
No, 2500 S Miami Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2500 S Miami Ave have accessible units?
No, 2500 S Miami Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 S Miami Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 S Miami Ave has units with dishwashers.
