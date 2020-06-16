241 NW 24 St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

4 Lease @ Wynwood, Brand New Lux . Studios -3Be - Property Id: 159612



Rent Specials ** Promotions/Available subject to change daily***



Move in by 10/31 and receive one month FREE!!!



Studio $1,648 - 1,887 437 - 495 Sq Ft Now

Studio $1,835 - 2,003 555 Sq Ft Now

Studio $1,853 - 2,076 559 Sq Ft Now



Expenses



One-Time

Admin Fee $350

Application Fee $125



About Wynwood



The Wynners and Wynnovators are the new breed of residents in Wynwood. They're individuals of a certain style, a way of thought, a creative edge that's making a community unlike any other. The artisan. The over-achiever. The dreamer. The doer. They are the ones defining the neighborhood that's defining Miami.



Pet Policy

Dogs and Cats Allowed:

50 lb Weight



Call me today, to schedule to view the apartments and tour the community.



Andrew Phillip Perez

Realtor - Associate

Skyline Realty International

2101 Brickell Avenue Suite 101

(Inside Skyline on Brickell)

Miami, FL 33129

M 305.467.0386



Hours of Operation:



Monday - Friday 9 AM to 6 PM

Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM

Sunday 1 PM to 5 PM

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159612

(RLNE5824972)