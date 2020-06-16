All apartments in Miami
241 NW 24 St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

241 NW 24 St

241 NW 24th St · No Longer Available
Location

241 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Wynwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
microwave
range
oven
4 Lease @ Wynwood, Brand New Lux . Studios -3Be - Property Id: 159612

Rent Specials ** Promotions/Available subject to change daily***

Move in by 10/31 and receive one month FREE!!!

Studio $1,648 - 1,887 437 - 495 Sq Ft Now
Studio $1,835 - 2,003 555 Sq Ft Now
Studio $1,853 - 2,076 559 Sq Ft Now

Expenses

One-Time
Admin Fee $350
Application Fee $125

About Wynwood

The Wynners and Wynnovators are the new breed of residents in Wynwood. They're individuals of a certain style, a way of thought, a creative edge that's making a community unlike any other. The artisan. The over-achiever. The dreamer. The doer. They are the ones defining the neighborhood that's defining Miami.

Pet Policy
Dogs and Cats Allowed:
50 lb Weight

Call me today, to schedule to view the apartments and tour the community.

Andrew Phillip Perez
Realtor - Associate
Skyline Realty International
2101 Brickell Avenue Suite 101
(Inside Skyline on Brickell)
Miami, FL 33129
M 305.467.0386

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday 9 AM to 6 PM
Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM
Sunday 1 PM to 5 PM
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159612
Property Id 159612

(RLNE5824972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

