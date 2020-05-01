2330 Overbrook St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

((Available July 2020)) Interior designer restored Coconut Grove home, with all charm of a European retreat. Features include, built in closets, marble floors on front covered porch, Italian marble kitchen counters with a double drawer paneled dishwasher. Large master bath leading to a private outdoor patio with vintage cast iron tub. Designer lighting fixtures throughout in edition to plenty of natural light flowing through out, along with a unique botanical mural in hall bath. This home includes a bevy of exotic plants and palms in lush back yard, including an outdoor fireplace, securely fenced in with 2 storage sheds. Energy efficient appliance's. Near acclaimed schools, parks, downtown, Brickell, marinas, downtown Grove, art and dining. New Cocowalk and Regatta harbour coming soon!