All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2330 Overbrook St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2330 Overbrook St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:17 PM

2330 Overbrook St

2330 Overbrook Street · (305) 606-6652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Coconut Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2330 Overbrook Street, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
((Available July 2020)) Interior designer restored Coconut Grove home, with all charm of a European retreat. Features include, built in closets, marble floors on front covered porch, Italian marble kitchen counters with a double drawer paneled dishwasher. Large master bath leading to a private outdoor patio with vintage cast iron tub. Designer lighting fixtures throughout in edition to plenty of natural light flowing through out, along with a unique botanical mural in hall bath. This home includes a bevy of exotic plants and palms in lush back yard, including an outdoor fireplace, securely fenced in with 2 storage sheds. Energy efficient appliance's. Near acclaimed schools, parks, downtown, Brickell, marinas, downtown Grove, art and dining. New Cocowalk and Regatta harbour coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Overbrook St have any available units?
2330 Overbrook St has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 Overbrook St have?
Some of 2330 Overbrook St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Overbrook St currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Overbrook St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Overbrook St pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Overbrook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2330 Overbrook St offer parking?
No, 2330 Overbrook St does not offer parking.
Does 2330 Overbrook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 Overbrook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Overbrook St have a pool?
No, 2330 Overbrook St does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Overbrook St have accessible units?
No, 2330 Overbrook St does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Overbrook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 Overbrook St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2330 Overbrook St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave
Miami, FL 33135
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct
Miami, FL 33138
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33186
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street
Miami, FL 33137
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave
Miami, FL 33196
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St
Miami, FL 33179
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity