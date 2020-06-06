2020 N Bayshore Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Just like staying in a 5 star hotel with breath-taking views. Stunning 2 bed with spectacular panoramic Ocean and Miami Skyline views in an impeccable building Paramount Bay. Open kitchen & large living room, expansive master suite, floor-to-ceiling windows, 10' ceiling, furnished and designed by Tui. Convertible den makes it a 2 bedroom unit. Paramount Bay is one of the most sophisticated building in the trendiest area of Miami. Luxury amenities: 24hr front desk, concierge, full spa service, gym, game room, business lounge, sunrise & sunset pools with cabanas, etc.! Seclude yourself in luxury or get out and walk this pedestrian friendly part of town.