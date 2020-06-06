All apartments in Miami
2020 N Bayshore Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:26 PM

2020 N Bayshore Dr

2020 North Bayshore Drive · (305) 968-8397
Location

2020 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Just like staying in a 5 star hotel with breath-taking views. Stunning 2 bed with spectacular panoramic Ocean and Miami Skyline views in an impeccable building Paramount Bay. Open kitchen & large living room, expansive master suite, floor-to-ceiling windows, 10' ceiling, furnished and designed by Tui. Convertible den makes it a 2 bedroom unit. Paramount Bay is one of the most sophisticated building in the trendiest area of Miami. Luxury amenities: 24hr front desk, concierge, full spa service, gym, game room, business lounge, sunrise & sunset pools with cabanas, etc.! Seclude yourself in luxury or get out and walk this pedestrian friendly part of town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 N Bayshore Dr have any available units?
2020 N Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 N Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 2020 N Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 N Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2020 N Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 N Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2020 N Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2020 N Bayshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2020 N Bayshore Dr does offer parking.
Does 2020 N Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 N Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 N Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2020 N Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 2020 N Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2020 N Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 N Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 N Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
