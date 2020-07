Amenities

GREAT PRICE ON THIS 2 BEDROOM NEXT TO DOWNTOWN



Fantastic location across the street from Miami Central and the New Virgin Train Station. Publix supermarket across the street opening soon.

Nice 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms very close to downtown Miami with highway access. Withing walking distance of American Airline Arena and Miami Dade Community college Downtown Campus. Gated community, covered parking washer and dryer inside unit, balcony. Cable and internet included in the rent price. Two assigned parking spaces Vacant easy to show.



No Dogs Allowed



