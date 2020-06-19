All apartments in Miami
1990 Northwest 4th Court

1990 Northwest 4th Court · No Longer Available
Location

1990 Northwest 4th Court, Miami, FL 33136
Overtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1990 Northwest 4th Court Apt #8, Miami, FL 33136 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. Renovated 3 bedrooms 2 story unit in the heart of Miami. Be the 1st to live in this beautifully renovated 2 story condo. 3 Bedrooms 1.5 baths with parking, New kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances, new AC, new tank-less water heater ...there is laundry hookup for your own small stack washer/dryer or there are new laundry facilities in the complex. 1 Assigned parking. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588105 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Northwest 4th Court have any available units?
1990 Northwest 4th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1990 Northwest 4th Court have?
Some of 1990 Northwest 4th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 Northwest 4th Court currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Northwest 4th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Northwest 4th Court pet-friendly?
No, 1990 Northwest 4th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1990 Northwest 4th Court offer parking?
Yes, 1990 Northwest 4th Court does offer parking.
Does 1990 Northwest 4th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1990 Northwest 4th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Northwest 4th Court have a pool?
No, 1990 Northwest 4th Court does not have a pool.
Does 1990 Northwest 4th Court have accessible units?
No, 1990 Northwest 4th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Northwest 4th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1990 Northwest 4th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
