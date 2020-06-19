Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning

1990 Northwest 4th Court Apt #8, Miami, FL 33136 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. Renovated 3 bedrooms 2 story unit in the heart of Miami. Be the 1st to live in this beautifully renovated 2 story condo. 3 Bedrooms 1.5 baths with parking, New kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances, new AC, new tank-less water heater ...there is laundry hookup for your own small stack washer/dryer or there are new laundry facilities in the complex. 1 Assigned parking. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3588105 ]