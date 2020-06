Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful Gated Pool Home in North Coconut Grove for Rent. Freshly Painted with a spacious open layout on first floor with 1 bedroom and Full Bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with wood floor throughout with a Master that has 3 closets and a new wooden deck/balcony that overlooks the pool. Updated open kitchen with tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Fabulous screened "outdoor living area" that opens to the pool and patio area. Plenty of space to park in the driveway in addition to a 2 car attached garage. Very safe and secure home. Great location with easy access in all directions to Miami Beach, Brickell, and Coral Gables.