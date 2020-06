170 SE 14 STREET UNIT 1501

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry pool

LOVELY CONDO IN THE SAIL BUILDING, IN THE HEART OF BRICKELL. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, LARGE BALCONY, MARBLE AND WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND MORE. LOCATED NEAR RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, MIAMI NIGHT LIFE, THE BEACHES, DOWNTOWN & AMERICAN AIRLINES ARENA. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE INTRACOASTAL AND THE OCEAN. REQUIRES FIRST AND LAST MONTH RENT PLUS ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN. ASSOCIATION CAN TAKE UP TO 30 DAYS FOR APPROVAL.



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993