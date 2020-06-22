All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:56 AM

1676 NW 22

1676 NW 22nd Ct · (305) 607-6970
Location

1676 NW 22nd Ct, Miami, FL 33125
Allapattah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great Rental unit located across the Miami River. Ample and large first floor unit that has been renovated. New floors, bathroom, plumbing & electrical. 3 Closets, 2 New A/C wall units will be installed upon move in. Washer & Dryer on premises. Pets under 20 lbs may be negotiable with additional pet deposit. 2 tandem parking spaces. Secure gate entrance. Very close to new River Landing shopping center!
Landlord will require the following: credit report, background check, proof of employment/income and 3 months to move in. Please text for fast response and allow minimum 24 hour notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1676 NW 22 have any available units?
1676 NW 22 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1676 NW 22 have?
Some of 1676 NW 22's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1676 NW 22 currently offering any rent specials?
1676 NW 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 NW 22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1676 NW 22 is pet friendly.
Does 1676 NW 22 offer parking?
Yes, 1676 NW 22 does offer parking.
Does 1676 NW 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1676 NW 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 NW 22 have a pool?
No, 1676 NW 22 does not have a pool.
Does 1676 NW 22 have accessible units?
No, 1676 NW 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 NW 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1676 NW 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
