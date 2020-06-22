1676 NW 22

Amenities
Great Rental unit located across the Miami River. Ample and large first floor unit that has been renovated. New floors, bathroom, plumbing & electrical. 3 Closets, 2 New A/C wall units will be installed upon move in. Washer & Dryer on premises. Pets under 20 lbs may be negotiable with additional pet deposit. 2 tandem parking spaces. Secure gate entrance. Very close to new River Landing shopping center!
Landlord will require the following: credit report, background check, proof of employment/income and 3 months to move in. Please text for fast response and allow minimum 24 hour notice to show.