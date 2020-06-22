1676 NW 22

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great Rental unit located across the Miami River. Ample and large first floor unit that has been renovated. New floors, bathroom, plumbing & electrical. 3 Closets, 2 New A/C wall units will be installed upon move in. Washer & Dryer on premises. Pets under 20 lbs may be negotiable with additional pet deposit. 2 tandem parking spaces. Secure gate entrance. Very close to new River Landing shopping center!

Landlord will require the following: credit report, background check, proof of employment/income and 3 months to move in. Please text for fast response and allow minimum 24 hour notice to show.