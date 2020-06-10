All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

1660 W Glencoe St

1660 West Glencoe Street · (305) 244-7644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1660 West Glencoe Street, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$16,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
Waterfront luxury residence in the heart of Coconut Grove with direct ocean access and 2 boat slips. This exclusive residence offers expansive water views right on Biscayne Bay, beautiful wood floors throughout, high ceilings, impact windows, open floor plan comprising of ample living, dining, Poggenpohl kitchen, breakfast nook, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 3 terraces; only ten residences with private elevator entry and foyer. This is a boutique building that offers tranquility and incomparable life style, lobby renovated, newer roof. Amenities include 60 ft heated lap pool, Jacuzzi, exercise room, BBQ area and deep-water Marina; two parking spaces side-by-side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 W Glencoe St have any available units?
1660 W Glencoe St has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 W Glencoe St have?
Some of 1660 W Glencoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 W Glencoe St currently offering any rent specials?
1660 W Glencoe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 W Glencoe St pet-friendly?
No, 1660 W Glencoe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1660 W Glencoe St offer parking?
Yes, 1660 W Glencoe St does offer parking.
Does 1660 W Glencoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 W Glencoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 W Glencoe St have a pool?
Yes, 1660 W Glencoe St has a pool.
Does 1660 W Glencoe St have accessible units?
No, 1660 W Glencoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 W Glencoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 W Glencoe St has units with dishwashers.
