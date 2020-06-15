1531 Northwest 16th Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful, completely renovated building in the heart of Miami, Florida. Located in Allapattah, the building is walking distance to Miami's Health District (Jackson Hospital, Veterans Hospital, University of Miami Medical School). 10 Minutes to Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Dowtown Miami, Brickell and Wynwood. Adorable 1-Bedroom and 1-Bathroom Unit with private balcony ready to move-in. Rent is $1,100/month. Security Deposit of $1,100 required to secure unit. Rent includes Water, Basic Cable (60+ Channels) and Wifi. Commercial Washers and Dryers in Building on floors 2, 3 and 5. Tenants must provide proof that their income is LESS than $45,000/year.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1531-nw-16th-ave-miami-fl-33125-usa-unit-204/c037fd44-9e34-4fc7-ad90-4a6e8f15d220



(RLNE3660277)