Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

1531 Northwest 16th Avenue

1531 Northwest 16th Avenue · (305) 330-9488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1531 Northwest 16th Avenue, Miami, FL 33125
Allapattah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Beautiful, completely renovated building in the heart of Miami, Florida. Located in Allapattah, the building is walking distance to Miami's Health District (Jackson Hospital, Veterans Hospital, University of Miami Medical School). 10 Minutes to Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Dowtown Miami, Brickell and Wynwood. Adorable 1-Bedroom and 1-Bathroom Unit with private balcony ready to move-in. Rent is $1,100/month. Security Deposit of $1,100 required to secure unit. Rent includes Water, Basic Cable (60+ Channels) and Wifi. Commercial Washers and Dryers in Building on floors 2, 3 and 5. Tenants must provide proof that their income is LESS than $45,000/year.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1531-nw-16th-ave-miami-fl-33125-usa-unit-204/c037fd44-9e34-4fc7-ad90-4a6e8f15d220

(RLNE3660277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue have any available units?
1531 Northwest 16th Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue have?
Some of 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Northwest 16th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 Northwest 16th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
