151 SE 15th Rd

Prime location on Brickell !!! Well appointed 2/2 unit with panoramic views to the Biscayne Bay and the city. Expansive wraparound balconies Galley kitchen with wood cabinets and black appliances. Master bedroom with 3 closets wall to wall, walk-in and Linen. Master bathroom with a window includes, shower, bathtub & bidet. 2nd bathroom with shower/tub. Both renovated. 2nd bedroom opens to the living room, could be used as a Den/Office or guest room. Boutique building with only 66 units (2 & 3 floor) , 24hr security, Gym, Pool, Jacuzzi, and BBQ area. Unit is Vacant but building requires 24 hrs for showings.