Miami, FL
151 SE 15th Rd
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:33 AM

151 SE 15th Rd

151 Southeast 15th Road · (305) 588-9717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Southeast 15th Road, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Prime location on Brickell !!! Well appointed 2/2 unit with panoramic views to the Biscayne Bay and the city. Expansive wraparound balconies Galley kitchen with wood cabinets and black appliances. Master bedroom with 3 closets wall to wall, walk-in and Linen. Master bathroom with a window includes, shower, bathtub & bidet. 2nd bathroom with shower/tub. Both renovated. 2nd bedroom opens to the living room, could be used as a Den/Office or guest room. Boutique building with only 66 units (2 & 3 floor) , 24hr security, Gym, Pool, Jacuzzi, and BBQ area. Unit is Vacant but building requires 24 hrs for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 SE 15th Rd have any available units?
151 SE 15th Rd has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 SE 15th Rd have?
Some of 151 SE 15th Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 SE 15th Rd currently offering any rent specials?
151 SE 15th Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 SE 15th Rd pet-friendly?
No, 151 SE 15th Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 151 SE 15th Rd offer parking?
No, 151 SE 15th Rd does not offer parking.
Does 151 SE 15th Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 SE 15th Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 SE 15th Rd have a pool?
Yes, 151 SE 15th Rd has a pool.
Does 151 SE 15th Rd have accessible units?
No, 151 SE 15th Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 151 SE 15th Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 SE 15th Rd has units with dishwashers.
