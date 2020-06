Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning microwave

COVID-19 SPECIAL. LANDLORD MOTIVATED TO HELP THE COMMUNITY. MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR TENANTS WITH STABLE JOBS!! FREE MONTH RENT, COME IN WITH ONLY SECURITY DEPOSIT & LAST MONTH!!! Remodeled 2/1 Located In The Heart Of Little Havana. With State of the Art Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Laminated Wood Floors, Central AC System, Granite Counter Tops and Window Treatments.!!! Minutes away from Coral Gables, Downtown Brickell, Miami International Airport, and Marlins Stadium