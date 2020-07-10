1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub internet access

LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT JADE RESIDENCE AT BRICKELL BAY



Luxury building located in the best residential area on Brickell. Stunning views of Biscayne Bay towards Miami Beach, Fisher Island and Key Biscayne. Unit features custom made closets, marble floors in the social areas and wood floors in the 2 bedrooms. Top Italian appliances. Offers lots of amenities Pool , Spa, Gym, assigned cover parking / Vale and storage. Walking distance to the best restaurants , cafes, shops at Brickell City Center , Merril Brickell and business district area. Rent Pay Incl: Association Fee, Hot Water, Internet/WiFi, Pool Maintenance, Waste, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance.

No Pets Allowed



