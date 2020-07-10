All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966

1331 Brickell Bay Drive · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1331 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10814966 · Avail. now

$5,950

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT JADE RESIDENCE AT BRICKELL BAY - Property Id: 266542

Luxury building located in the best residential area on Brickell. Stunning views of Biscayne Bay towards Miami Beach, Fisher Island and Key Biscayne. Unit features custom made closets, marble floors in the social areas and wood floors in the 2 bedrooms. Top Italian appliances. Offers lots of amenities Pool , Spa, Gym, assigned cover parking / Vale and storage. Walking distance to the best restaurants , cafes, shops at Brickell City Center , Merril Brickell and business district area. Rent Pay Incl: Association Fee, Hot Water, Internet/WiFi, Pool Maintenance, Waste, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance.
Listing info courtesy of AG Real Estate Advisors, LLC.
Property Id 266542

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 have any available units?
1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 have?
Some of 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 pet-friendly?
No, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 offer parking?
Yes, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 offers parking.
Does 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 have a pool?
Yes, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 has a pool.
Does 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 have accessible units?
No, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr # 2911 A10814966 has units with dishwashers.
