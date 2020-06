Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill valet service

Urban Living at it's best! Centrally located on the prestigious residential neighborhood, close to the Four Seasons Hotel and easy access to I-95. Panoramic views of Biscayne Bay overlooking Virginia Key and the Rickenbacker Cswy. Built by Sieger/Suarez and designed by award winning Yabu Pushelberg. Advanced smart bldg. Valet parking & high-end fitness center. 2/2 unit plus den with contemporary furnishing. Unit is fully furnished and equipped. Showing 24 hrs in advance.