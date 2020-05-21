1231 NE 85th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Bright, spacious, and fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Shore Crest masterpiece. Entertainer's dream home with wide open floor plan, beautifully restored terrazzo floors throughout, and top of the line chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Home is complete with surround sound in living room, new roof insulation, updated closets, high impact windows and doors and generous outdoor space with new deck, outdoor lighting and new sprinkler system. Premiere location just minutes away from the beaches, restaurants, shopping and more!