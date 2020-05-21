All apartments in Miami
1231 NE 85th St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:32 PM

1231 NE 85th St

1231 Northeast 85th Street · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1231 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL 33138
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bright, spacious, and fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Shore Crest masterpiece. Entertainer's dream home with wide open floor plan, beautifully restored terrazzo floors throughout, and top of the line chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Home is complete with surround sound in living room, new roof insulation, updated closets, high impact windows and doors and generous outdoor space with new deck, outdoor lighting and new sprinkler system. Premiere location just minutes away from the beaches, restaurants, shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 NE 85th St have any available units?
1231 NE 85th St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 NE 85th St have?
Some of 1231 NE 85th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 NE 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
1231 NE 85th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 NE 85th St pet-friendly?
No, 1231 NE 85th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1231 NE 85th St offer parking?
No, 1231 NE 85th St does not offer parking.
Does 1231 NE 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 NE 85th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 NE 85th St have a pool?
No, 1231 NE 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 1231 NE 85th St have accessible units?
No, 1231 NE 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 NE 85th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 NE 85th St has units with dishwashers.
