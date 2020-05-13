All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

117 SW 10th St Apt 2005

117 SW 10th St · (786) 609-8208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 SW 10th St, Miami, FL 33130
The Roads

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1875 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
internet cafe
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Brickell View Terrace is a new luxury rental community offering modern open kitchens, porcelain tile flooring throughout the entire home, stainless steel appliances and spacious balconies. Brickell View Terrace is located in the sophisticated Brickell area. The Brickell Metro Station is conveniently located across the street. Brickell View Terrace hosts onsite amenities including a concierge, fitness center, Cyber Caf, two outdoor terraces, barbecue and picnic area.

For appointment please call or text (786) 609 8208

(RLNE3256782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 have any available units?
117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 have?
Some of 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 currently offering any rent specials?
117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 is pet friendly.
Does 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 offer parking?
Yes, 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 does offer parking.
Does 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 have a pool?
No, 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 does not have a pool.
Does 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 have accessible units?
No, 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 does not have accessible units.
Does 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 SW 10th St Apt 2005 has units with dishwashers.
