Miami, FL
111 E Flagler St
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

111 E Flagler St

111 E Flagler St · (786) 282-3603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 E Flagler St, Miami, FL 33131
Miami Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1309 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful, bright and spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath unit in Flagler First Condominium. Located in the heart of Urban Downtown Miami. Features stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, impact windows, washer, and dryer in the unit. Walking distance to shops, Whole Foods Market, Bayside park, restaurants, and entertainment. The gym is available to residents. Great location walks to metro mover stations and close to the new train station. Easy access to lots of government buildings, office buildings, and retail. Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 E Flagler St have any available units?
111 E Flagler St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 E Flagler St have?
Some of 111 E Flagler St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 E Flagler St currently offering any rent specials?
111 E Flagler St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 E Flagler St pet-friendly?
No, 111 E Flagler St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 111 E Flagler St offer parking?
Yes, 111 E Flagler St does offer parking.
Does 111 E Flagler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 E Flagler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 E Flagler St have a pool?
No, 111 E Flagler St does not have a pool.
Does 111 E Flagler St have accessible units?
No, 111 E Flagler St does not have accessible units.
Does 111 E Flagler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 E Flagler St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 111 E Flagler St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

