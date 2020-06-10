111 E Flagler St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful, bright and spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath unit in Flagler First Condominium. Located in the heart of Urban Downtown Miami. Features stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, impact windows, washer, and dryer in the unit. Walking distance to shops, Whole Foods Market, Bayside park, restaurants, and entertainment. The gym is available to residents. Great location walks to metro mover stations and close to the new train station. Easy access to lots of government buildings, office buildings, and retail. Easy to show