Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:38 AM

1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia

1100 Brickell Bay Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
concierge
business center
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
Spacious Top floor Miami Ocean View Penthouse with Balcony
79th Floor Brand New Miami Luxury Vacation Rental
1 Bed 1 Den
1 Full Bath
1 1/2 Bath
Sleeps 6

Welcome to Miami!

Brand new private luxury penthouse unit complete with brand new furniture. 3 Beds. 1 Sectional Sofa. 1 additional Sofa Bed. 2 Air Mattresses. 6 Tvs in unit. Complimentary Internet, PlayStation, Cable, Netflix, Hulu.

Centrally Located on Brickell Ave!! 1 Minute away from Biscayne Blvd. 3 Minutes away from The Port of Miami and Key Biscayne. 5 Minutes away from South Beach. 6 Minutes away from Miami Beach. 7 minutes away from Lincoln Mall. 10 minutes away from the airport.

Free Garage Parking
24 Hour Property Manager Available
24 On Site Security

AMENITIES INCLUDE:
3 Pools (2 Large Pools, 1 Kids Pool)
New Full Gym
Sauna
Steam Room
Business Center
3 Movie Theaters
Kids Play Center
Game Room

*ASK ABOUT OUR CONCIERGE SERVICES & RENTAL CAR SERVICES.

NIGHTLY RATE
$399 Per Night

SPECIAL WEEKLY RATE
$1,499 Weekly
$399 Per Night

MIAMI WATER SPORTS (Jet Skis, Paddle Boards, Jet Packs, and more.)

ENJOY DISNEY WORLD
Orlando
4 hour drive
1 hour flight

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia have any available units?
1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia have?
Some of 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia offers parking.
Does 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia has a pool.
Does 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia have accessible units?
No, 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Brickell Bay Dr, Mia does not have units with dishwashers.
