Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

1100 Biscayne Blvd

1100 Biscayne Boulevard · (305) 856-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4403 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
valet service
Beautifully furnished unit with amazing direct bay & city view! Foyer entry with private elevator, porcelain floors, European kitchen with Viking appliances, 2 master suites, walk-in closets, modern glass enclosed shower, storage space included. Full service building & amenities include 5 star hotel, room service, concierge, valet, 2 pools, spa, fitness center & restaurant. Walk to AA Arena, Bayside, Adrianne Arsht Center, Downtown, short drive to Sobe & Airport. Easy to show. This unit can be leased short term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
1100 Biscayne Blvd has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 1100 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Biscayne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Biscayne Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1100 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
No, 1100 Biscayne Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Biscayne Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 1100 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1100 Biscayne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Biscayne Blvd has units with dishwashers.
