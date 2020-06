Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Great 1 Bedroom. No dining room, Just essentials. Open the front door to your kitchen area. To your left, you have your bathroom with shower(no tub) TO the right of your Kitchen, you will find the bedroom with two large closets. NOTE, This place does not have much of a living room area. It has 3 areas, bedroom, Kitchen + Bathroom. Need $3,300 for move in cost & must have it in FULL to be considered for application($30).