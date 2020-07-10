All apartments in Largo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2310 Nellie Street

2310 Nellie Street · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Nellie Street, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Largo, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 to schedule a Self-Tour or Apply Online at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; a $250 pet fee per pet will apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Nellie Street have any available units?
2310 Nellie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2310 Nellie Street have?
Some of 2310 Nellie Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Nellie Street currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Nellie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Nellie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Nellie Street is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Nellie Street offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Nellie Street offers parking.
Does 2310 Nellie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Nellie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Nellie Street have a pool?
No, 2310 Nellie Street does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Nellie Street have accessible units?
No, 2310 Nellie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Nellie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Nellie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Nellie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 Nellie Street does not have units with air conditioning.

