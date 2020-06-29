All apartments in Kissimmee
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2403 Winfield Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:27 PM

2403 Winfield Drive

2403 Winfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2403 Winfield Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Winfield Drive have any available units?
2403 Winfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2403 Winfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Winfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Winfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Winfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Winfield Drive offer parking?
No, 2403 Winfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2403 Winfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Winfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Winfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2403 Winfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Winfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2403 Winfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Winfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Winfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Winfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Winfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

