36 Cheap Apartments for rent in Kissimmee, FL

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1310 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include gated entry, fitness center, and pool. Apartments feature washer/dryer, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Located close to the Kissimmee Gateway Airport and Vine Street Square.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Robert Bass
1 Unit Available
507 East Magnolia Street 4
507 East Magnolia Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Studio Apartment Kitchen Downtn Kissimmee Dog Okay - Property Id: 291533 $800 + $280 Utilities - DOG OK. Private Entry, bath between 2 units has 2 entrances. Direct entry to bath but share bath with a couple and child. No or low security deposit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2031 Cascades Blvd Unit 106
2031 Cascades Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
618 sqft
2031 Cascades Blvd Unit 106 Available 07/01/20 2031 Cascades Blvd. Unit 106 - CONDO -First floor, 1 Bed, 1 bath, screened patio, NO CARPETS. Great Kissimmee Location. No dishwasher. Water is included in rent. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5767195)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2102 Cascades Blvd
2102 Cascades Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
1042 sqft
Spacious 2 BD/2BA on Cascades Blvd, Kissimmee - Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath available in the gated community of Cascades. Easy access to Disney World, shopping, dining and public transport. All appliances and water included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203
3851 Bay Club Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
- 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo with a screened porch. It is located on the 2nd floor and has wood flooring.The kitchen has an updated refrigerator and stove. There is also updated fixtures and fittings throughout the unit.
Results within 5 miles of Kissimmee

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11526 Westwood Blvd 734
11526 Westwood Blvd Unit 734, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
Large One bedroom with Granite - Welcome to Lexington Place private Condominiums. This gorgeous gated community is situated in Orlando close to SeaWorld, major highways, shopping and dining.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2770 Poinciana Blvd. Unit 204
2770 Poinciana Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2770-204 Poinciana Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34746 - 1 bed/1 bath Apartment in Resort Community. 2nd floor. New Paint. Very spacious. Laminate floors/ Carpet in Bedroom. Great location. Resort amenities included.
Results within 10 miles of Kissimmee
Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
Americana
11 Units Available
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 17 and 92, in the heart of Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, clubhouse and gym. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
3 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
16 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Americana
9 Units Available
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
21 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$835
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
$
Americana
11 Units Available
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Airport North
1 Unit Available
5743 Bent Pine Drive
5743 Bent Pine Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
583 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in the heart of Orlando, Florida.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3012 Parkway Blvd Apt 308
3012 Parkway Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom one bathroom unit located in Blossom Park. Community amenities include pool, heated spa, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts and playground. Close to shopping, hospital, I-4 and only minutes from Disney and Celebration.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
St. Cloud
1 Unit Available
825 Pennsylvania Avenue
825 Pennsylvania Avenue, St. Cloud, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
475 sqft
JUST THE RIGHT SIZE ADORABLE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ST CLOUD, PET-FRIENDLY HOME WITH WATER & SEWER INCLUDED. WALK TO THE MOVIES, SHOPS, AND LOCAL DINING. JUST MINUTES FROM THE WALKING PATH AT ST CLOUD'S BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1183 playa del sol ln
1183 Playa del Sol Ln, St. Cloud, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
single Room for rent, not an apartment!!! - Property Id: 220804 rooms for rent on this beautiful home!! looking for a single female or male responsible,clean and most important have a job to sustain the rent as well as to be able to getting along

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Cloud
1 Unit Available
1213 7th street
1213 7th Street, St. Cloud, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 bathroom Studio - This newly remodeled studio apartment above this main house is now available for rent. New vinyl wood flooring, new appliance and freshly painted.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2323 McCoy Rd #602 Orange
2323 Mccoy Rd Unit 713, Belle Isle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
863 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo for rent at 2323 McCoy Rd #602 Orlando, Fl. 32809 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo for rent at 2323 McCoy Rd #602 (First Floor) Orlando, Fl. 32809.. Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C. Water and Cable Included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
4764 Walden Circle #414
4764 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4764 Walden Circle #414 Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo coming to Walden Palms Community! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with open living/dining room area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5640 Rio Grande #4
5640 Rio Grande Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
- (RLNE5795310)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Americana
1 Unit Available
1908 Lake Atriums Circle
1908 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
526 sqft
1908 Lake Atriums Circle Available 07/02/20 1908 Lake Atriums Circle, Unit 3, Orlando, FL - CONDO-updated condo, laminate flooring close to pool. Will go fast!! (RLNE5078822)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
4736 Walden Circle #1124
4736 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
4736 Walden Circle #1124 Available 07/01/20 Coming July 1st, 1 Bed 1 Bath at Walden Palms Community - Cozy 1 Bed 1 Bath unit, Updated pics coming soon! Community offers 2 pools, gym, tennis court and laundry room. Unit requires 1 Month deposit.

June 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report. Kissimmee rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kissimmee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kissimmee rents decline sharply over the past month

Kissimmee rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kissimmee stand at $1,036 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,246 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Kissimmee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Kissimmee over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Kissimmee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Kissimmee, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Kissimmee is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Kissimmee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,246 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Kissimmee.
    • While rents in Kissimmee fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kissimmee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Kissimmee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

