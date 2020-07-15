13 Studio Apartments for rent in Kissimmee, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
25 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,170
574 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Results within 1 mile of Kissimmee
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
76 Units Available
Tropical Park
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Results within 5 miles of Kissimmee
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
697 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,337
722 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
210 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
Alta Headwaters
Results within 10 miles of Kissimmee
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
$
41 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,091
489 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
79 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
131 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated August 16 at 11:21 PM
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Celebration
901 Pondview Court Unit B
901 Pondview Court, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
475 sqft
901 Pondview Court Unit B Available 08/01/20 901B Pondview Court, (SORRY DUE TO COVID NO SHOWINGS TILL 7/31) Celebration, FL - GARAGE APT- Studio, Water and electric included, designated parking. Full size washer, dryer and fridge.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Celebration
717 Honeysuckle Ave. Unit B
717 Honeysuckle Avenue, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,140
400 sqft
717B Honeysuckle Ave./ Garage Apartment Only - Studio garage apt in Main village of Celebration. Electric and water included. New paint and carpet. Designated parking. Bicycle storage. Walk to downtown Celebration. No laundry.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1012 PERSIMMON ST, #B
1012 Persimmon Street, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
504 sqft
Listing Agent: Leticia Cruz E-mail: lcruz2409@gmail.com Direct: 561-512-7758 - Beautiful studio garage apartment located in Celebration's South Village. Newly installed waterproof flooring and paint. 1 Pet okay at owner's discretion.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1
1800 Oak Ridge Road, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,700
1730 sqft
AVAILABLE RETAIL/PHARMACY/DAYCARE SPACE 5/25/2020! 1730 sq.ft. of office space currently built out as a community retail/ mail order pharmacy.

July 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report. Kissimmee rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kissimmee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kissimmee rents decline sharply over the past month

Kissimmee rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kissimmee stand at $1,027 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,235 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Kissimmee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Kissimmee over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Kissimmee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Kissimmee, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Kissimmee is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Kissimmee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,235 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Kissimmee fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kissimmee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Kissimmee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

