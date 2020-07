Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance car wash area cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Heron Lake Apartments in Kissimmee, Florida, is the choice for those who are dreaming of a spacious, contemporary-styled home, resort-style amenities and a prime location that is less than 30 minutes from Disney World and other Orlando attractions. Located near I-192 and less than 10 minutes from from I-4, Heron Lake is just 2 miles from the Loop where you will find popular restaurants, shopping and entertainment hot spots.We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes which feature fully-equipped kitchens and private entryways. Select apartments have remodeled kitchens and bathrooms that include new energy saving appliances and a full sized washer and dryer. Most of our homes feature large, spacious closets, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting and screened patios.Our residents enjoy a resort-style amenity package featuring a shimmering swimming pool, fitness center, and volleyball and tennis courts. Visit us today to reserve your new home!Read Less