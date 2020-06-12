Apartment List
/
FL
/
kissimmee
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM

191 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kissimmee, FL

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
23 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
9 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
930 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
38 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1067 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
$
Osceola Corporate Center
80 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
Marydia
53 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
981 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include gated entry, fitness center, and pool. Apartments feature washer/dryer, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Located close to the Kissimmee Gateway Airport and Vine Street Square.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
33 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1119 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
46 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
726 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Happy Trails
81 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1195 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
950 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1195 sqft
Luxurious units that include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers pool, parking, elevator and clubhouse. Located just minutes from theme parks and downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Crestwood
46 Units Available
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 21 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Gables At Lakeside
1209 Bermuda Lakes Ln, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1003 sqft
You will fall in love unique and spacious floor plans with impressive, modern amenities, surrounded by lush greenery, and shimmering lakes. The Gables at Lakeside is centrally located near all major employers.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1904 Destiny Boulevard 308
1904 Destiny Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
Unit 308 Available 07/01/20 Over sized/Upgraded 2/2 near Disney - Property Id: 190273 Conveniently located and just minutes away from Disney, Legacy Parc is nestled in the inviting city of Kissimmee.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3137 WINDOVER AVE
3137 Windover Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Townhome style condo in Chelsea Square, Kissimmee - Unfurnished, 2 beds, 1.5 baths, 992 sq ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1707 Bentley Blvd
1707 Bentley Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
Kissimmee, Great 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath townhouse in very nice condition. Located in the heart of Kissimmee near public transportation, schools, shopping, and restaurants. The community offers tennis courts and a community pool.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2208 Antigua Place - 1, Unit 915
2208 Antigua Place, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1026 sqft
Reduced Price!! This great Condo on 1st floor features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Tiles Floors throughout living/dining combo, walk-in closets, laundry room with new washer and dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4129 SOUTHERN OAKS CT 810
4129 Southern Oaks Ct, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
993 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo includes all utilities; electricity, water/sewer, cable, telephone, and waste removal. Includes a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. The unit is located next to the game room and playground.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Magnolia Park
1 Unit Available
716 N PALM AVENUE
716 North Palm Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
988 sqft
The cozy home in Magnolia Park is now available - completely fenced in, this nice 2 bedroom 2 bath is located close to many shopping areas and restaurants for you to enjoy in Kissimmee - parks and attractions are a short drive away for your

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Courthouse
1 Unit Available
416 S CLYDE AVENUE
416 South Clyde Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1199 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath 1/2 duplex on the ground floor move in ready just around the corner from the Kissimmee Lakefront Park & downtown historic Kissimmee area.

June 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report. Kissimmee rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kissimmee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report. Kissimmee rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kissimmee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kissimmee rents decline sharply over the past month

Kissimmee rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kissimmee stand at $1,036 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,246 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Kissimmee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Kissimmee over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Kissimmee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Kissimmee, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Kissimmee is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Kissimmee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,246 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Kissimmee.
    • While rents in Kissimmee fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kissimmee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Kissimmee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKissimmee 3 BedroomsKissimmee Accessible ApartmentsKissimmee Apartments under $1,000Kissimmee Apartments under $900
    Kissimmee Apartments with BalconyKissimmee Apartments with GarageKissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKissimmee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Apartments with Pool
    Kissimmee Apartments with Washer-DryerKissimmee Cheap PlacesKissimmee Dog Friendly ApartmentsKissimmee Furnished ApartmentsKissimmee Luxury PlacesKissimmee Pet Friendly PlacesKissimmee Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
    Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
    Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Osceola Corporate Center

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
    Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
    Rollins College