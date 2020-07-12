/
osceola corporate center
200 Apartments for rent in Osceola Corporate Center, Kissimmee, FL
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
3000 Marta Circle
3000 Marta Circle, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
740 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1300 Santa Rosa Dr
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 1 mile of Osceola Corporate Center
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
108 WILDWOOD CT
108 Wildwood Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Listing Agent - Michael Mercado -(407) 301-5009 - mmercado.realtor@gmail.com - This beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac has a water view, a two car garage, landscaping with palm trees, large driveway, Large room sizes with high ceilings.
2481 Hinsdale Dr.
2481 Hinesdale Drive, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
Listing Agent - Shaista Mughal - shaistasmughal@gmail.com - 321-946-8170 - Come live in the Luxury living of Florida, bring groceries and a tooth brush. Property is ready and available in security gated Cypress Reserve with recreational facilities.
3001 LAUREL PARK LANE
3001 Laurel Park Ln, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
This great condo is in Flora Ridge gated community in Kissimmee very close to The Loop shopping and highways for easy commuting. At almost 1500 approx. sq ft, this 3-bed condo is very spacious.
1703 Destiny Blvd
1703 Destiny Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Large 1 bedroom in Gated community - Property Id: 280186 Gated Community Large 1 bedroom New Floors in living room and bedroom Tile in Kitchen and bathroom Washer and Dryer in Unit Water included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
2854 Eastham Lane
2854 Eastham Lane, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome For Rent at 2854 Eastham Lane Kissimmee, FL 34741 - Gated Community 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome For Rent at 2854 Eastham Lane Kissimmee, FL 34741.
14304 Fredricksburg Dr Unit 420
14304 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1491 sqft
14304 Fredricksburg Dr Unit 420 Available 08/01/20 14304 Fredricksburg Dr., Unit 420, Orlando, FL 32837 - A 3 Bedroom beautiful spacious Condo with an enclosed den which can be a 4th bedroom, in a gated nice community.
2755 MONTICELLO WAY
2755 Monticello Way, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2338 sqft
Welcome to this Fully furnished, very well maintained house for Rent. This is an amazing Home with no rear neighbor, screened in porch, foyer entry, well appointed living room, kitchen with breakfast area, 2 car garage.
14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY
14212 Sports Club Way, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2225 sqft
Welcome to Sandhill Trace, a gated golf community in the heart of Hunters Creek.
3260 Falcon Point Drive
3260 Falcon Point Drive, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2179 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Experience all the best in Florida living - Experience all the best in Florida living with this magnificent 4 bedrooms, 2.
3285 AMACA CIRCLE
3285 Amaca Circle, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2592 sqft
Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story house in the Hunters Creek community of South Orlando. This property features tile floors throughout (upstairs and downstairs).
2588 NOUVEAU WAY
2588 Nouveau Way, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2045 sqft
Discover this spacious contemporary look outside with premium lot site. lots of upgrade inside the house with kitchen has a breakfast bar which can over look the dining rom and the garden.
14226 Fredricksburg Drive Unit # 208
14226 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the highly desired community of Capri at Hunters Creek.
2815 Newcombe Lane
2815 Newcombe Lane, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Apartment for rent - in Kissimmee - Small cozy Studio Apartment for rent in Kissimmee, near highways. Ideal for a Single person.
2982 Ashland Lane South
2982 Ashland Ln South, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1871 sqft
3/2 nice Townhouse , gated community with pool, Close to airport ,major attractions and the Loop shopping center
2855 Eastham Lane
2855 Eastham Lane, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1847 sqft
2855 Eastham Lane Available 07/16/20 Beautiful Townhome convenient to EVERYTHING ! - YEAR OLD, 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Osceola Corporate Center
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,363
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1426 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online.
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,283
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1545 sqft
This lakeside community has easy access to the shopping along Route 417. Luxury amenities include hot tub, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Residents will love the space provided by walk-in closets.
