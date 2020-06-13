AL
/
FL
/
kissimmee
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

86 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kissimmee, FL

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,278
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
27 Units Available
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1404 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1560 sqft
Luxurious units that include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers pool, parking, elevator and clubhouse. Located just minutes from theme parks and downtown Orlando.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2204 San Vittorino Cir, unit 107
2204 San Vittorino Circle, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available now! 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms FULLY FURNISHED UNIT IN VENETIAN BAY, NEAR THE LOOP AND HUNTERS CREEK. Tenant needs to schedule pest control service with Venetian Bay for once a month, at no cost.Application fee is $60.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE
4104 Enchanted Oaks Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
728 sqft
Second Floor fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with a pool view. The rent includes all utilities; electricity, water/sewer, cable, telephone, and waste removal. Includes a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2325 CARAVELLE CIRCLE
2325 Caravelle Circle, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,660
1400 sqft
This is a fully furnished and move in ready home with a private deck and a personal spa. Coral Cay Resort in Kissimmee is an ideal location to unwind and enjoy the excitement of the world's favorite place.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
900 LAS FUENTES DRIVE
900 Las Fuentes Drive, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1907 sqft
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 4 bed/3 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $2,950 is based on a 30 days rental, cleaning fee not included.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2438 CARAVELLE CIRCLE
2438 Caravelle Circle, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1512 sqft
4/3 fully furnished townhouse in a gated community screened in back patio, community pool, play ground, washer/dryer, and much more... Home is located 15 minus away from Disney and near all major highways.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
1146 S Beach Cir
1146 South Beach Circle, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1468 sqft
Property is not available for showings until 6/4/20 Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED Townhouse.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4129 SOUTHERN OAKS CT 810
4129 Southern Oaks Ct, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
993 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo includes all utilities; electricity, water/sewer, cable, telephone, and waste removal. Includes a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. The unit is located next to the game room and playground.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4572 CORSA LANE
4572 Corsa Lane, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1636 sqft
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 4 bedroom, 3 baths home available for short term rental, price is $2.990 everything included based for a period of 30 days. Located at Bellavida Resort, gated community with very good amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2476 CARAVELLE CIRCLE
2476 Caravelle Circle, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
4/2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cypress Reserve
1 Unit Available
2481 HINSDALE DRIVE
2481 Hinesdale Drive, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2400 sqft
Come live in the Luxury living of Florida, bring groceries and a tooth brush. Property is ready and available in security gated Cypress Reserve with recreational facilities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2202 KEY WEST COURT
2202 Key West Court, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1026 sqft
Magnificent two bedroom condo, fully furnished and equipped. Modernly renovated throughout and beautifully designed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE
5140 Adelaide Dr, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1782 sqft
Stunning Fully Furnished Corner Unit Townhouse located in the gated community of Compass Bay Resort, only five minutes from Disney World! This home features 4BD/3.5BTH 1,782 SQFT, one car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1105 GETTYSBURG COURT
1105 Gettysburg Court, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Beautiful home located in a cul-de-sac! It has everything you could ask for! This 1950 sqft home features four bedrooms, two bath, two car garage, an open floor plan with beautiful views to its private pool and the lake.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2734 RIO GRANDE TRAIL
2734 Rio Grande Trail, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom and 2-bathroom furnished condo is very well located, you will be impressed by the large bay window which gives an elegant touch to the spacious living room/dining room combo.
Results within 1 mile of Kissimmee

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 Lima Ave
1603 Lime St, Campbell, FL
9 Bedrooms
$3,999
5214 sqft
1603 Lima Ave Available 06/15/20 Windsor at Westsides -Fully Furnished - Relax in your resort style vacation home in Windsor at Westsides Mediterranean-themed community and enjoy resort-style amenities such as outside fireplace, resort-style pool,

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1480 Neptune Road
1480 Neptune Road, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3928 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Amazing Lake House on a Lush Private Garden - Property Id: 293704 This house on a beautiful private acre lush garden, surrendered by the lake and Majestic Oak Trees ....

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1
109 Pompano Beach Drive, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Available 7/2/2020, fully furnished 3 bedrooms property in gorgeous resort. HOA approval is required. This beautiful property comes complete with a fully equipped kitchen, Free WiFi, Central AC, with Cable TV's in every room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2494 SWEETWATER CLUB CIRCLE
2494 Sweetwater Club Circle, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1220 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom corner unit on second floor condo for rent. This beautiful unit features upgraded kitchen cabinets, counter tops. Home features a covered back porch & front deck. Water is included.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
5159 ADELAIDE DR
5159 Adelaide Dr, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1649 sqft
The option of Fully Furnished or Unfurnished!!! Stunning Townhouse located in the gated community of Compass Bay Resort, only five minutes from Disney World! This home features 4BD/3.5BTH, one car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Kissimmee
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated May 13 at 08:50pm
$
3 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 212, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
900 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2777 N. Poinciana Blvd. Unit 2116
2777 Poinciana Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
2777-2116 N. Poinciana Blvd. - 2 Bed/2 Bath RESORT STYLE FURNISHED APT. 2nd Floor. Fully furnished and equipped. Just bring your bags!!! Whirlpool tub in Master bedroom. Tile/Carpet in bedrooms. Private patio. Resort amenities included.
Rent Report
Kissimmee

June 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report. Kissimmee rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kissimmee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kissimmee rents decline sharply over the past month

Kissimmee rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kissimmee stand at $1,036 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,246 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Kissimmee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Kissimmee over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Kissimmee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Kissimmee, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Kissimmee is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Kissimmee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,246 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Kissimmee.
    • While rents in Kissimmee fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kissimmee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Kissimmee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKissimmee 3 BedroomsKissimmee Accessible ApartmentsKissimmee Apartments under $1,000Kissimmee Apartments under $900Kissimmee Apartments with BalconyKissimmee Apartments with GarageKissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKissimmee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Apartments with PoolKissimmee Apartments with Washer-DryerKissimmee Cheap PlacesKissimmee Dog Friendly ApartmentsKissimmee Furnished ApartmentsKissimmee Luxury PlacesKissimmee Pet Friendly PlacesKissimmee Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Osceola Corporate Center

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State CollegeRollins College