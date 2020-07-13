Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

33 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Kissimmee, FL

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
801 Ocean Street
801 Ocean Street, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
- (RLNE5874683)

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2102 Cascades Blvd
2102 Cascades Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
1042 sqft
Spacious 2 BD/2BA on Cascades Blvd, Kissimmee - Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath available in the gated community of Cascades. Easy access to Disney World, shopping, dining and public transport. All appliances and water included.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1606 Columbia Arms Unit 224
1606 Columbia Arms Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
834 sqft
- This is a 1 Bed 1 Bath condo with an additional area that can be used as a Home Office. This unit Located on a second floor at Columbia Arms Community. The unit has carpet throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3851 Bay Club Cir Unit 203
3851 Bay Club Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
708 sqft
- 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo with a screened porch. It is located on the 2nd floor and has wood flooring.The kitchen has an updated refrigerator and stove. There is also updated fixtures and fittings throughout the unit.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Robert Bass
507 East Magnolia Street 4
507 East Magnolia Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Studio Apartment Kitchen Downtn Kissimmee Dog Okay - Property Id: 291533 $800 + $280 Utilities - DOG OK. Phone text me your email address and I will send complete info. 954-816-6033 This is a real, legitimate place, a great place to live.
Results within 1 mile of Kissimmee

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Tropical Park
2815 Newcombe Lane
2815 Newcombe Lane, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Apartment for rent - in Kissimmee - Small cozy Studio Apartment for rent in Kissimmee, near highways. Ideal for a Single person.
Results within 5 miles of Kissimmee

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12861 Madison Point Circle, Unit 106
12861 Madison Pointe Cir, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
696 sqft
12861 Madison Point Circle, Unit 106 Available 08/15/20 Charming 1/1 in Discovery Palms! - Charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the gated community Discovery Palms! Spacious dining/living area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305
10831 Windsor Walk Drive, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
Available now! 1 Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - One bedroom, one bathroom condo unit in a gated community. Open living and dining room. Brand new carpet and freshly painted. Stackable washer and dryer provided for the tenants convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Kissimmee
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
14 Units Available
Americana
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 17 and 92, in the heart of Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, clubhouse and gym. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
4 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
8 Units Available
Americana
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
6 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
CF-8304 5475 VINELAND RD. UNIT 8304
5475 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN THE BEST AREA OF ORLANDO - Nice apartment in the best condo in the Area. Perfect Location excellent access to I-4, Kirkman Rd, International Dr. Turkey Lake and Sand Lake Rd.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
4708 WALDEN CIRCLE
4708 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1/1 on top floor condo. Washer and Dryer included. HOA currently pays for Water, Sewer and pest control. This community offers community pool, tennis court, laundry room, playground and fitness center.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
322 Sherborne Lane
322 Sherborne Ln, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
966 sqft
Available NOW. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom duplex is located in Kissimmee. Lawn service is not included, and it will be added for additional $25.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Americana
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33
1916 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
1916 Lake Atriums Circle #33 Available 08/28/20 1/1 Condo in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28th! Won't last long...

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Millenia
3741 Conroy Rd
3741 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
648 sqft
3741 Conroy Rd - Unit 2724 Available 09/05/20 One Bed in Gated Community - Text or call Jeanine at 407-506-6572 for showing. Thank you! (RLNE3311595)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3012 Parkway Blvd Apt 308
3012 Parkway Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom one bathroom unit located in Blossom Park. Community amenities include pool, heated spa, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts and playground. Close to shopping, hospital, I-4 and only minutes from Disney and Celebration.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5525 PGA BLVD. #4622
5525 Pga Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
657 sqft
One bedroom, one bath. Minutes from Universal ... - One bedroom, one bath. Second floor and close to I-4 and Universal. Community pool. Please call W.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
4724 Walden Circle #1534
4724 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo ready today at Walden Palms near Millenia Mall - 1 Bed 1 Bath Home offers open layout with living dining room combo fully carpeted. Quaint kitchen with all appliances for your home cooked meals.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
4768 Walden Circle Unit 332
4768 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WALDEN PALMS 1 Bed | 1 Bath.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
4752 Walden Circle
4752 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss this beautiful 1/1 condo located in Walden Palms Community! Laminated wood flooring throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances! Open kitchen with additional breakfast bar provides extra eating space.

July 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kissimmee Rent Report. Kissimmee rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kissimmee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kissimmee rents decline sharply over the past month

Kissimmee rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kissimmee stand at $1,027 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,235 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Kissimmee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Kissimmee over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Kissimmee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Kissimmee, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Kissimmee is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Kissimmee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,235 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Kissimmee fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kissimmee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Kissimmee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

