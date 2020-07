Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed conference room dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving trash valet valet service

Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando. Inspired by the world-class resorts and attractions in our neighborhood, Springs at Tapestry boasts luxury amenities at every turn. With lofted 9' ceilings and durable hardwood-style floors, our private entrance studio, 1, 2 & 3 floor plans sparkle with natural light. Granite kitchen islands with USB ports provide lots of cooking and entertaining space. Enjoy the views from your screened in patio. Plus, the available attached and detached garage options mean your parking spot is always there for you when you return home to our gated community. On the weekends, relax by our gorgeous outdoor swimming pool and outdoor lounge, or work up a sweat at our state-of-the-art fitness center at the clubhouse. Take your furry friends out to the bark park and ...