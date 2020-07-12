166 Apartments for rent in Kissimmee, FL with parking
Although the Magic Kingdom is right at your doorstep, the sights and sounds of Disney World aren't the only things that make Kissimmee, FL an enchanting place. With the world's most visited attraction just ten minutes away, kids are sure to love it. Locals will tell you there is plenty for adults to do too – and that often includes the theme parks – nothing like seeing Uncle Jerry with an ear to ear grin, a smoked turkey leg, and a mouse ear beanie.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kissimmee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.