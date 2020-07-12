Apartment List
FL
kissimmee
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

166 Apartments for rent in Kissimmee, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kissimmee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
24 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,161
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,334
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
152 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
39 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
43 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
$
12 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,378
1198 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
87 Units Available
Happy Trails
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
30 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
66 Units Available
Osceola Corporate Center
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
153 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
Crestwood
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1200 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
The Gables At Lakeside
1209 Bermuda Lakes Ln, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1003 sqft
You will fall in love unique and spacious floor plans with impressive, modern amenities, surrounded by lush greenery, and shimmering lakes. The Gables at Lakeside is centrally located near all major employers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1404 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,460
1560 sqft
Luxurious units that include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers pool, parking, elevator and clubhouse. Located just minutes from theme parks and downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1308 sqft
At Integra Sunrise Parc paradise is at your doorstep. Conveniently located off West Osceola Parkway in bright Kissimmee, everything you could want is right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266
441 Fountainhead Cir, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1246 sqft
3/2 Condo in the Gated Community of BELLA VISTA - 2 story condo freshly painted, new flooring in beautiful and quiet Bellavista Gated Community with Lake View and Vaulted ceilings.3/2. The master bedroom is located on the first floor.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2208 Antigua Pl #923
2208 Antigua Place, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1026 sqft
2208 Antigua Pl #923 Available 08/28/20 KISSIMMEE: Disney Area, Gated Villas Del Sol!! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28th FOR MOVE IN! 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo comes with a 1 Car Garage and is located on the 2nd floor! This open floor plan features a living

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2338 Cordova Ct.
2338 Cordova Court, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1293 sqft
Single Family Home 3/2 - Unfurnished 3/2 1 car garage home available April 01, 2017, Open floor plan Tiles throughout, Spacious yard, Located in the beautiful community of Monterrey Village@Lakeside, Near stores, Schools, major high way,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 Spring Meadow Dr
1004 Spring Meadow Drive, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
2/1.5 Condo Available now in Kissimmee! - This condo is a 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with ceramic tile through out the entire downstairs. Updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops, paint, and blinds.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2303 Santa Lucia Street
2303 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1213 sqft
Monterey Village features beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Pool home. Single car garage. Updated kitchen with black appliances. Separate laundry closet (washer and dryer not included. Screen lanai. High ceilings. A MUST SEE.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cypress Reserve
2854 Eastham Lane
2854 Eastham Lane, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome For Rent at 2854 Eastham Lane Kissimmee, FL 34741 - Gated Community 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome For Rent at 2854 Eastham Lane Kissimmee, FL 34741.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.
City Guide for Kissimmee, FL

Although the Magic Kingdom is right at your doorstep, the sights and sounds of Disney World aren’t the only things that make Kissimmee, FL an enchanting place. With the world’s most visited attraction just ten minutes away, kids are sure to love it. Locals will tell you there is plenty for adults to do too – and that often includes the theme parks – nothing like seeing Uncle Jerry with an ear to ear grin, a smoked turkey leg, and a mouse ear beanie. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kissimmee, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kissimmee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

