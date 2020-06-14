Apartment List
/
FL
/
kissimmee
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

162 Apartments for rent in Kissimmee, FL with garage

Kissimmee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
39 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
$
Osceola Corporate Center
77 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,278
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Happy Trails
80 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,079
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crestwood
46 Units Available
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cypress Reserve
1 Unit Available
2854 Eastham Lane
2854 Eastham Lane, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
2854 Eastham Lane Available 07/03/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome For Rent at 2854 Eastham Lane Kissimmee, FL 34741 - Gated Community 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome For Rent at 2854 Eastham Lane Kissimmee, FL 34741.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
2791 Pleasant Cypress Circle
2791 Pleasant Cypress Cir, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
New Construction! 3/2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stonefield
1 Unit Available
3217 Stonehurst Circle
3217 Stonehurst Cir, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Single Family Home in Stonehurst - Great home in prime location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in gated Stonehurst @ Stonefield. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tile flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeside Estates
1 Unit Available
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Bermuda Estates
1 Unit Available
2551 AVIAN LOOP
2551 Avian Loop, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2200 sqft
FULLY AMENIED COMMUNITY WITH GUARD IN KISSIMMEE MINUTES FROM WALT DISNEY WORLD AND GREAT SHOPPING.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1988 ESTANCIA CIRCLE
1988 Estancia Circle, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1716 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in gated community with two car garage. Spacious living and dining room with access to open patio. All ceramic tile on 1st floor. Easy access to highways, schools, hospitals, and downtown Kissimmee.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1302 MILL CREEK PLACE
1302 Mill Creek Place, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1113 sqft
Oooo! Like New! Spacious ultra-neat home includes washer and dryer. Master bedroom boast large closet space. Master bath has shower with no tub.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
523 EAGLE POINTE N
523 Eagle Pointe South, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1068 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home is in a great location offering access to community amenities as well. Easy access to major roads, minutes to shopping, dining, and other area attractions. Rent includes pool care, tenant responsible for lawn care.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Cypress Reserve
1 Unit Available
2481 HINSDALE DRIVE
2481 Hinesdale Drive, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2400 sqft
Come live in the Luxury living of Florida, bring groceries and a tooth brush. Property is ready and available in security gated Cypress Reserve with recreational facilities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1604 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE
1604 Columbia Arms Circle, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1249 sqft
Freshly painted 3 Bedrooms 2 Full bath 1269sqft Condo very well maintained with laminate flooring throughout and Tile in the Kitchen and bathrooms located in the desirable gated community of Columbia Arms!The community offers club house, fitness

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE
5140 Adelaide Dr, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1782 sqft
Stunning Fully Furnished Corner Unit Townhouse located in the gated community of Compass Bay Resort, only five minutes from Disney World! This home features 4BD/3.5BTH 1,782 SQFT, one car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1004 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE
1004 Spring Meadow Drive, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
This condo is a 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with ceramic tile through out the entire downstairs. Updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops, paint, and blinds. Electric and Water included up to $200 a month.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Flora Ridge
1 Unit Available
2900 ASHLAND LANE S
2900 Ashland Ln South, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2086 sqft
This 3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 bath corner lot townhome is located in the desirable Loop area in Kissimmee and is ready to move in. The first floor features: living room, separate dining room, a large kitchen, tile throughout the first floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKissimmee 3 BedroomsKissimmee Accessible ApartmentsKissimmee Apartments under $1,000Kissimmee Apartments under $900
Kissimmee Apartments with BalconyKissimmee Apartments with GarageKissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKissimmee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Apartments with Pool
Kissimmee Apartments with Washer-DryerKissimmee Cheap PlacesKissimmee Dog Friendly ApartmentsKissimmee Furnished ApartmentsKissimmee Luxury PlacesKissimmee Pet Friendly PlacesKissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College