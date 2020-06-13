Apartment List
127 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kissimmee, FL

Finding an apartment in Kissimmee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Osceola Corporate Center
78 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
232 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,278
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
45 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
10 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1198 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Happy Trails
81 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
38 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1310 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include gated entry, fitness center, and pool. Apartments feature washer/dryer, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Located close to the Kissimmee Gateway Airport and Vine Street Square.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
27 Units Available
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1404 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1560 sqft
Luxurious units that include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers pool, parking, elevator and clubhouse. Located just minutes from theme parks and downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,079
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Crestwood
46 Units Available
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 21 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Gables At Lakeside
1209 Bermuda Lakes Ln, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will fall in love unique and spacious floor plans with impressive, modern amenities, surrounded by lush greenery, and shimmering lakes. The Gables at Lakeside is centrally located near all major employers.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Oak Hollow
1 Unit Available
1533 Kelby Road
1533 Kelby Road, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1402 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2031 Cascades Blvd Unit 106
2031 Cascades Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
618 sqft
2031 Cascades Blvd Unit 106 Available 07/01/20 2031 Cascades Blvd. Unit 106 - CONDO -First floor, 1 Bed, 1 bath, screened patio, NO CARPETS. Great Kissimmee Location. No dishwasher. Water is included in rent. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5767195)

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
2791 Pleasant Cypress Circle
2791 Pleasant Cypress Cir, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
New Construction! 3/2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
612 Captiva Circle
612 Captiva Circle, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1512 sqft
FLORIDA PALMS KISSIMEE - ASK ABOUT OUR LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL! Property has been freshly painted, fresh look 3 bedroom upstairs living room, dining room, kitchen and half bathroom downstairs. Two parking spot right in front of the unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeside Estates
1 Unit Available
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1904 Destiny Boulevard 308
1904 Destiny Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
Unit 308 Available 07/01/20 Over sized/Upgraded 2/2 near Disney - Property Id: 190273 Conveniently located and just minutes away from Disney, Legacy Parc is nestled in the inviting city of Kissimmee.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1017 Whalebone Bay Drive
1017 Whalebone Bay Drive, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,670
1959 sqft
4 Bedroom Upgraded Home for rent in Bermuda Bay - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home features granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kissimmee, FL

Finding an apartment in Kissimmee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

