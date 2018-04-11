Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1419 Emmett St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1419 Emmett St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1419 Emmett St
1419 Emmett Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1419 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Prospect Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Listing Agent: Jessica Gardner 407-488-9836 Jessica@MikeLaRosaRe.com -
A picture ID is required to enter
(RLNE5147755)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 Emmett St have any available units?
1419 Emmett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
Is 1419 Emmett St currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Emmett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Emmett St pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Emmett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 1419 Emmett St offer parking?
No, 1419 Emmett St does not offer parking.
Does 1419 Emmett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Emmett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Emmett St have a pool?
No, 1419 Emmett St does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Emmett St have accessible units?
No, 1419 Emmett St does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Emmett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Emmett St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 Emmett St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 Emmett St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Similar Pages
Kissimmee 1 Bedrooms
Kissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with Gym
Kissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Apopka, FL
Four Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FL
Longwood, FL
Rockledge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Osceola Corporate Center
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Rollins College