The Wimberly At Deerwood.

Live the good life in one of our luxury Jacksonville apartments, available in nine different one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Our apartments in Jacksonville have many features to love, including 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, double sink vanities in the bathrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and spacious bedrooms with views of our lake, woods, or sparkling swimming pool. You will also find plenty to do outside your home. Take advantage of amenities like our fitness center with an indoor multipurpose court, grilling and picnic area, or clubhouse with a media and theater room. When you venture out to explore the neighborhood, you will find shopping options at St. John's Town Center, theaters like Cinemark Tinseltown, and plenty of restaurants to try near our apartments in Jacksonville-not to mention nearby attractions like the zoo. Find out more about our community today!