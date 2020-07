Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments

Welcome to St. John's Plantation, a luxury apartment community in Jacksonville, Florida. Local shopping centers, restaurants, and grocery stores are just a few minutes away. We are convenient to I-95, with Jacksonville beaches and shopping and dining only 5 minutes away at Jacksonville's premier shopping destination, St. Johns Town Center, which is home to 1.1 million square feet of unique shopping and dining including many new stores you won't find anywhere else in Jacksonville.



We offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with eight different floor plans to choose from. Features vary by apartment, and include washer and dryer, vaulted ceiling, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, crown molding, patio or balcony, and more.