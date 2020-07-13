All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:05 AM

Palm Trace

Open Now until 6pm
6870 103rd St · (772) 919-8646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed, 1 Bath

$904

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed, 1.5 Bath

$958

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palm Trace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
cats allowed
WELCOME TO PALM TRACE APARTMENT HOMES. Find the apartment home youve been searching for at Palm Trace Apartments. We offer 1 & 2-bedroom spacious floor plans perfectly placed in Jacksonville, FL. With modern upgrades, beautiful finishes, and resort style amenities Palm Trace provides you with all the essentials without sacrificing on comfort. Close to retailers, grocers, and more, this is the ideal community for living your life in a prime location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month, Pest control: $4/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Surface lot. We have surface lot parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Palm Trace have any available units?
Palm Trace offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $904 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $958. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Palm Trace have?
Some of Palm Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palm Trace currently offering any rent specials?
Palm Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palm Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, Palm Trace is pet friendly.
Does Palm Trace offer parking?
Yes, Palm Trace offers parking.
Does Palm Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palm Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palm Trace have a pool?
Yes, Palm Trace has a pool.
Does Palm Trace have accessible units?
No, Palm Trace does not have accessible units.
Does Palm Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, Palm Trace does not have units with dishwashers.

