Palm Trace.

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month, Pest control: $4/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Surface lot. We have surface lot parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: $20/month