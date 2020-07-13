Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet cats allowed

WELCOME TO PALM TRACE APARTMENT HOMES. Find the apartment home youve been searching for at Palm Trace Apartments. We offer 1 & 2-bedroom spacious floor plans perfectly placed in Jacksonville, FL. With modern upgrades, beautiful finishes, and resort style amenities Palm Trace provides you with all the essentials without sacrificing on comfort. Close to retailers, grocers, and more, this is the ideal community for living your life in a prime location.