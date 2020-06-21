Monroe Manor 5636.

Amenities
"Located in the heart of Jacksonville's West side area, Monroe Manor Apartments is the ideal place to call home! Monroe Manor offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, featuring large floor plans with modern wood-finished cabinets, appliances, crown molding in most and private entrances. Property has plenty of parking and enjoy the comfort of having washer and dryer inside your apartment home.
Application Fee: $35.00/adult over 18
- Private entrance
- Ceiling fans in most living rooms
- on site management
- ceramic tile shower surrounds
- vinyl plank flooring throughout
- window coverings
Pets: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive a community environment, we cannot accommodate all breeds.
Pet fee:
-for dogs
$400 for pets under 50 lbs
$500 for pets over 50 lbs
- cats, $100 deposit
Please contact: 904-930-4749 or email rentals@uniteddreamre.com
(RLNE5840347)