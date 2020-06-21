Monroe Manor 5636.

Amenities

"Located in the heart of Jacksonville's West side area, Monroe Manor Apartments is the ideal place to call home! Monroe Manor offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, featuring large floor plans with modern wood-finished cabinets, appliances, crown molding in most and private entrances. Property has plenty of parking and enjoy the comfort of having washer and dryer inside your apartment home.



Application Fee: $35.00/adult over 18



- Private entrance

- Ceiling fans in most living rooms

- on site management

- ceramic tile shower surrounds

- vinyl plank flooring throughout

- window coverings



Pets: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive a community environment, we cannot accommodate all breeds.



Pet fee:

-for dogs

$400 for pets under 50 lbs

$500 for pets over 50 lbs

- cats, $100 deposit



Please contact: 904-930-4749 or email rentals@uniteddreamre.com



