Cedar Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Fish from your back yard in this beautiful 1 bedroom home in Coastal Creek Subdivision! - Beautiful well maintained 2ND Floor 1/1 in the gated waterfront community of Coastal Creek! This community features a community pool, clubhouse, fitness room, private marina (boat slips available separately for sale or lease) and is conveniently located, close to NAS Jax, shopping and dining. Great open floor plan with a large living/dining room combination, breakfast bar, and screened balcony. The updated kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and features a built in microwave, smooth top stove, side by side refrigerator with water and ice in the door, plus a laundry closet with stacked washer & dryer. From the living area the door opens to the screened balcony perfect for relaxing after a long day. The bedroom is large enough for your king size bed set with a bath that features a tub/shower combination and long vanity. NO PETS AND ONLY 1 PARKING SPACE PROVIDED. This house is under renovation and will be available for showings soon. Call to make an appointment to view this lovely home. 904-472-9530



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2559925)