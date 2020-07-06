All apartments in Jacksonville
Cedar Shores
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

Cedar Shores

3434 Blanding Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3434 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Fish from your back yard in this beautiful 1 bedroom home in Coastal Creek Subdivision! - Beautiful well maintained 2ND Floor 1/1 in the gated waterfront community of Coastal Creek! This community features a community pool, clubhouse, fitness room, private marina (boat slips available separately for sale or lease) and is conveniently located, close to NAS Jax, shopping and dining. Great open floor plan with a large living/dining room combination, breakfast bar, and screened balcony. The updated kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and features a built in microwave, smooth top stove, side by side refrigerator with water and ice in the door, plus a laundry closet with stacked washer & dryer. From the living area the door opens to the screened balcony perfect for relaxing after a long day. The bedroom is large enough for your king size bed set with a bath that features a tub/shower combination and long vanity. NO PETS AND ONLY 1 PARKING SPACE PROVIDED. This house is under renovation and will be available for showings soon. Call to make an appointment to view this lovely home. 904-472-9530

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2559925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Shores have any available units?
Cedar Shores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Shores have?
Some of Cedar Shores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Shores currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Shores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Shores pet-friendly?
No, Cedar Shores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does Cedar Shores offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Shores offers parking.
Does Cedar Shores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedar Shores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Shores have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Shores has a pool.
Does Cedar Shores have accessible units?
No, Cedar Shores does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Shores have units with dishwashers?
No, Cedar Shores does not have units with dishwashers.

