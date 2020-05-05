All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9928 TIMBERLAKE DR

9928 Timberlake Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

9928 Timberlake Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No carpet. Ready for move in. Tile and wood laminate floors. 3 Br 2 bath with large kitchen family room with wood burning stove. Double door refrigerator, Dishwasher, stove. Separate large step down living room. Large screened in porch and large fenced in back yard with storage shed. Single garage with washer and dryer connections. Baths have both been re-done. Application fee $ 50 per adult. Pet fee $ 200 per pet Non-refundable. Call Kim to make an appointment with tenant. 24 hour NOTICE REQUIRE. CALL for appointment .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR have any available units?
9928 TIMBERLAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR have?
Some of 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
9928 TIMBERLAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR is pet friendly.
Does 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR offers parking.
Does 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR have a pool?
No, 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR does not have a pool.
Does 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9928 TIMBERLAKE DR has units with dishwashers.
