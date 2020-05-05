9928 TIMBERLAKE DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No carpet. Ready for move in. Tile and wood laminate floors. 3 Br 2 bath with large kitchen family room with wood burning stove. Double door refrigerator, Dishwasher, stove. Separate large step down living room. Large screened in porch and large fenced in back yard with storage shed. Single garage with washer and dryer connections. Baths have both been re-done. Application fee $ 50 per adult. Pet fee $ 200 per pet Non-refundable. Call Kim to make an appointment with tenant. 24 hour NOTICE REQUIRE. CALL for appointment .